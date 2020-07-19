With 5,041 new cases, tally inches closer to 50,000-mark in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA

19 July 2020 23:43 IST

56 deaths push the toll to 642; active cases go up to 26,118

The State reported a whopping 5,041 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths during the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the tally to 49,650 and the toll to 642.

Both the figures are the biggest in a single day so far.

The number of active cases too increased to 26,118 during the period. With the discharge of 1,127 patients from the hospitals, the number of recoveries stood at 22,890, which was 46% of the total cases, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

Above T.N., Karnataka

For the first time, the State’s single-day tally crossed that of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and stood next only to Maharashtra, which reported more than 8,000 cases, as per the data provided by the Health Department.

The total number of cases in East Godavari, the new hotspot, crossed the 6,000-mark, overtaking Kurnool, which had been the worst-hit since the beginning.

East Godavari also reported 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Srikakulam (eight), Kurnool, Krishna and Visakhapatnam (seven each), Prakasam (four), Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Kadapa (three each), and Chittoor and Guntur (two each). There were no new deaths in West Godavari and Nellore during the period. The mortality rate in the State stood at at 1.29%.

East Godavari also topped in the number of new cases with 647 people contracting the virus in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Anantapur (637), Srikakulam (535), Chittoor (440), Krishna (397), West Godavari (393), Nellore (391), Kurnool (364), Guntur (354), Visakhapatnam (266), Vizianagaram (241), Kadapa (226) and Prakasam (150). All the new cases were local cases and there were no ‘imported cases’ for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, 57% of the total cases (26,877) are from five districts — East Godavari, Kurnool, Anantapur, Guntur and Chittoor.

The district-wise tallies of local cases are as follows: East Godavari (6,146), Kurnool (6,045), Anantapur (5,141), Guntur (4,898), Chittoor (4,647), Krishna (3,548), West Godavari (3,337), Kadapa (2,646), Srikakulam (2,569), Nellore (2,386), Visakhapatnam (2,098), Prakasam (1,864) and Vizianagaram (1,430).

While the tally of local cases is 46,755, the imported ones (people from other States) are 2,461, and cases pertaining to foreign returnees are 434.

The number of tests conducted in a single day increased and stood at 31,148. The total number of samples tested so far was 13,15,532. The positivity rate too increased to 3.77% and the tests per million ratio stood at 24,635.