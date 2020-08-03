With 495 new cases, Srikakulam tally crosses the 8,000-mark

With 495 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of cases increased to 8,120 in Srikakulam district on Monday. Despite taking steps to control the virus spread, around 500 cases are being reported everyday.
The district administration collected samples of 1,69, 086 persons in the district so far. With the directive from the government, the Medical and Health Department authorities have been collecting 5,000 samples everyday and 10% of them are turning out to be positive.
Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appala Raju and District Collector J. Nivas conducted a review meeting in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Dr. Appala Raju directed the hospital authorities to ensure oxygen facility for each and every bed so that it would be easy to save patients. Mr. Nivas said that 108-vehicles were being used to shift coronavirus patients to the hospitals. He asked private hospitals to spare a few beds for COVID-19 patients although the existing beds in the hospitals were sufficient at this juncture. He said that the people with virus symptoms were advised to admit themselves in the designated hospitals immediately instead of waiting for their test results. Mr. Nivas said that the leaves of all the doctors and medical staff were cancelled and vacancies in various hospitals were filled on a war-footing. Joint Collector Sumit Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer M. Chenchaiah and others were present at the review meeting.
