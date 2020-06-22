With 443 new cases, tally zooms past 9,000 in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

22 June 2020 23:54 IST

5 more deaths push toll to 111; Anantapur, E. Godavari see massive spike

Andhra Pradesh for the third consecutive day reported five deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 111. During the past four days, 19 deaths have occurred in various districts.

During the past 24 hours, as many as 443 new COVID-19 cases emerged, taking the tally to 9,372, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department. Nearly 3,000 of those were reported in the past week.

4,826 active cases

With the recovery of 128 more patients, the number recoveries went up to 4,435 but the number of active cases is consistently growing. At present, there are 4,826 active cases which are 51% of the total.

Of the total cases, 7,451 are of locals and 1,584 are of people from other States and 337 are of those from other countries. Krishna, Kurnool, Anantapur, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts reported one death each.

Meanwhile, Anantapur district is seeing a rapid increase in the number of cases. Reaching a total of 870 cases with 70 new cases, the district’s tally has doubled in the past 10 days. East Godavari district is witnessing a similar tend with its cases doubling in the past 11 days to 619, including 64 new ones. They are followed by Kurnool (60 new cases), West Godavari (54), Kadapa (42), Guntur (34), Chittoor (29), Krishna (15), Prakasam (7), Nellore (6), Vizianagaram (6) and Visakhapatnam (5). Also, 44 persons from other States and seven from other countries tested positive.

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (1,354), Krishna (1,063), Anantapur (870), Guntur (802), East Godavari (619), West Godavari (604), Chittoor (591), Nellore (477), Kadapa (430), Visakhapatnam (305), Prakasam (187), Vizianagaram (90) and Srikakulam (59).

The State tested 16, 704 samples during the past 24 hours and so far over 6.9 lakh persons have been tested. In other words, 1.3% of the total 5.34 crore people have been tested so far.