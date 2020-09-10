With 414 new cases, tally rises to 43,148 in Visakhapatnam district

As many as 414 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 43,148 in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday, as per a health bulletin released by COVID-19 Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar.
Four more persons succumbed to the virus on Thursday, taking the death toll in the district to 310.
Meanwhile, 480 people who were undergoing treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals, care centres or in home isolation recovered from the disease.
As per the bulletin, the number of active cases in the district stands at 5,507 while the number of recoveries is 37,331.
The number of very active clusters rose to 118 from 116 on Thursday, while the active and dormant clusters are 55 and 553 respectively. As many as 192 clusters were already denotified by the district administration.
