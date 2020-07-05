With 189 new cases, tally crosses 1,000-mark in Srikakulam

Sanitation drive going on in Garjularega containment zone of Vizianagaram on Sunday.

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

05 July 2020 22:49 IST

Till the last week of April, the district was free from coronavirus

The number of COVID-19 positive cases have been going up each and every day in North Andhra region with the identification of new cases. The total number of cases are 2,738 on Sunday as against 886 by June 18. Within three weeks, the two-fold increase indicated the spread of the coronavirus in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. On an average, nearly 200 cases are added daily in the region.

A majority of the new cases are being found among the returnees staying in quarantine centres and facilitation centres.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the government’s latest data released on Sunday night, the total number of cases have gone up to 1,278 in Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam registered 1,053 cases.

The situation is relatively better in Vizianagaram district where 371 cases were reported so far. Although Srikakulam is in the second place in overall number, identification of new cases was more in the district. As many as 189 new cases were detected on Sunday alone, causing concern among the senior officials. The district which was completely free from coronavirus till the last week of April has now crossed 1,000-mark within 40 days. “We could collect samples of 98,367 persons in the last couple of months. The number is being increased every day as a precautionary measure. Fever survey in all houses is also going on. COVID-19 tests are recommended for all the persons suffering from fever since it is one of the important symptoms of coronavirus,” said District Collector J. Nivas.

Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer J. Ravikumar said that many patients were recovering quickly in the hospitals although new cases were being registered. “As many as 127 out of 371 patients were discharged from the hospital. It is a good sign and makes new patients confident during the treatment,” said Mr. Ravikumar. The district administration has been adopting stringent measures to control the spread of coronavirus. It has brought entire Gajularega, Kalighat Road and other places under red zone category after finding out nearly 30 cases in the Fort City and surrounding areas.

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner S.S. Varma said that special sanitation drive was being taken in houses also apart from streets in the red zone areas.