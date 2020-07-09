With 140 new cases, Visakhapatnam’s coronavirus tally rises to 1,807

VISAKHAPATNAM

On the bright side, over 100 people have been discharged for the third day in a row

The district reported 144 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 1,807.

The new cases mark the district’s biggest single-day spike so far. Visakhapatnam city reported two more deaths, taking the total death toll in the district to 15.

At the same time, 112 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged after testing negative on Thursday. This is the third day in a row that over 100 persons have been discharged in the district. Officials said 357 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the last three days after they tested negative.

The total number of active cases in the district now stands at 913, while the number of persons who were discharged rose to 879 on Thursday.

Lab staffers test positive

Three staffers from the Virology lab at King George Hospital (KGH) tested positive for COVID-19 and many of their primary contacts including other staffers have been sent to quarantine. This would have an impact on testing at KGH, it is learnt.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19, Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V Sudhakar, with RGK Colony (Marikavalasa), Flora Delight (Revalapalem), Anthony Nagar, Sivapuram (Narsipatnam), Thallavasala, Chinnarajupeta, Adarsh Nagar, Srikanth Nagar, Simhagiri Colony, Atchutapuram, Sirijam areas will be the new clusters.

As of Thursday, there are 97 very active clusters, 169 active clusters and 78 dormant clusters in the district. Thirty-nine clusters have been denotified, he said.