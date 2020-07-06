With 1,322 new cases, State’stally crosses the 20,000-mark

VIJAYAWADA

06 July 2020 22:52 IST

7 more die; number of active cases goes up to 10,860

The State's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 20,000-mark with the detection of 1,322 new cases during the past 24 hours which also saw the death of seven more patients.

It is the biggest single-day spike reported in the State so far and 1,263 cases of the total are of locals while only 59 are imported cases, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Advertising

Advertising

The toll mounted to 239 and the number of active cases increased to 10, 860. With 498 new recoveries, the total number of patients discharged went up to 8,920. Two deaths occurred in Srikakulam and one each occurred in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam.

The recovery rate of patients in the State is currently at 44.56%, while the mortality rate is 1.19%. Only 1.94% of the total 10, 33, 852 samples tested have turned positive so far. The State’s tally has doubled in just 13 days with an average of 783 cases reported per day during the same period.

Meanwhile, seven districts reported more than 100 new cases each among the locals. Guntur alone reported a whopping 197 new cases and East Godavari reported 171 cases, Anantapur reported 142 cases, Kurnool reported 136 cases, Chittor reported 120 cases, West Godavari reported 106 cases and Visakhapatnam reported 101 cases.

They are followed by Kadapa (96 cases), Krishna (55), Nellore (41), Prakasam (38), Srikakulam (36) and Vizianagaram (24).

Among foreign returnees, three persons were detected having COVID and among people from other States, 56 tested positive.

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (2,587), Anantapur (2,328), Guntur (2,024), Krishna (1,798), East Godavari (1,778), Chittoor (1,444), Kadapa (1,341), West Godavari (1,270), Visakhapatnam (822), Nellore (771), Prakasam (738), Vizianagaram (239) and Srikakulam (225). Among imported cases, 2,235 are of people from other States and 419 are of foreign returnees.