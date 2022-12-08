Winning all 175 Assembly seats is not impossible, reiterates Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

December 08, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Reiterating that winning all 175 Assembly seats in the 2024 elections is not impossible, YSR Congress (YSRC) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has exhorted the party’s regional coordinators, district presidents and constituency in-charges to ensure that every household in the State is touched in the coming months and the manner in which a slew of welfare schemes improved their living standards is impressed on them in order to achieve the goal of decimating the Opposition.

“By securing victory for all the candidates in their purview, the party’s campaign managers will be earning the recognition they deserve. It is not only a responsibility but also a great opportunity to emerge as leaders,” he stated in a review meeting on Thursday.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party should be strengthened from the booth - level so that it improved on its winning streak in 2024, and ordered that the appointment of conveners in the jurisdiction of each ward and village secretariat should be completed by December 20.

“Our detractors might mock us saying that our goal is over-ambitious, but we should be focused in our approach. Achieving our target is not at all impossible,” he insisted.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a host of welfare schemes were implemented on a saturation basis, and it was up to the leaders to drive home the message that the government planned to do better.

“The party has drawn up a plan to reach out to 1.66 crore families in about a fortnight, for which the leaders should make a concerted effort,” he added.