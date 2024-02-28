Winning all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh is the goal, Jagan tells YSRCP cadre

February 28, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reminded the party cadre that a target has been set to win all the 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh in the forthcoming elections.

Interacting with the YSRCP cadre on February 27 (Tuesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he had done his best and now it was the turn of the cadres to ensure a resounding victory for the party. “I want all of you (YSRCP cadres) to visit every household and talk about how we have fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It was the trust of the people that brought the YSRCP to power and the YSRCP government fulfilled all the poll promises, said the Chief Minister, adding that ⁠87% of the households in the State had benefited by the government welfare schemes including 93.29% in Kuppam, the home turf of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the YSRCP cadre to go to every household and tell people that all the welfare schemes would continue if the party was voted to power. “The poll manifesto is Bible for the YSRCP, but not for the TDP. People should know that the welfare schemes would be discontinued if the YSRCP was voted out of power. If Jagan does whatever he says. Jagan, unlike Mr. Naidu, makes promises only after thinking,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that all MLAs should assess the strength of the party at the booth level. “Take every village secretariat or ward secretariat as a unit and appoint a credible person. He should equip the cadre and monitor them. All the cadres should make themselves available round the clock,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.