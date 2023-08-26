Winners of 16th South Zone Shooting Championship felicitated in Andhra Pradesh

August 26, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rifle Association of Andhra Pradesh president Salalith Tottempudi on August 26 (Saturday) felicitated some of the participants who bagged medals in the Rifle/Pistol events in the 16th South Zone Shooting Championship held recently in Thiruvananthapuram. Over 96 players participated in the event from Andhra Pradesh and 42 of them have qualified for nationals.

Congratulating the players, Mr. Salalith Tottempudi felicitated Dwaram Pranavi who won a gold in Sports Pistol 25M Women and Sports Pistol 25M Jr. Women; Lohit Siyadri in Sports Pistol 25M Jr. Men (Gold); Manikanta Reddy in Standard Pistol 25M Jr. Men (Bronze); and Mehera Sameera in Air Pistol 10M Women (Bronze).