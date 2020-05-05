Wine shop watchman found dead near the outlet in Kuchipudi village in A.P.

A watchman in a wine shop, Maddala Koteswara Rao, died mysteriously in the village. His body was found near the shop on Tuesday.
‘Attackers responsible’
A native of Ayyanki village in Movva mandal, Koteswara Rao, had some altercation with some persons at the wine shop on Monday night and they reportedly beat him up. Family members and villagers allege that the persons who beat the victim were responsible for his death.
The victim’s family members, along with Ayyanki villagers, staged a dharna in front of Kuchipudi police station demanding a thorough inquiry and arrest of the accused. An investigation is under progress.
