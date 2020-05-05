Andhra Pradesh

Wine shop watchman found dead near the outlet in Kuchipudi village in A.P.

Earlier had an altercation with some persons who reportedly beat him up; kin stage protest in front of the police station

A watchman in a wine shop, Maddala Koteswara Rao, died mysteriously in the village. His body was found near the shop on Tuesday.

‘Attackers responsible’

A native of Ayyanki village in Movva mandal, Koteswara Rao, had some altercation with some persons at the wine shop on Monday night and they reportedly beat him up. Family members and villagers allege that the persons who beat the victim were responsible for his death.

The victim’s family members, along with Ayyanki villagers, staged a dharna in front of Kuchipudi police station demanding a thorough inquiry and arrest of the accused. An investigation is under progress.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 1:29:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/wine-shop-watchman-found-dead-in-kuchipudi-village/article31508397.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY