A.P. elections: Winds of change blowing against YSRCP, says Chandrababu Naidu

March 30, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KADAPA

A wind of change that is no longer favourable to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is sweeping across Kadapa district and its defeat in the Rayalaseema region is certain, observes TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the Praja Galam public meeting at Proddatur in Kadapa district on March 30 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu lambasted Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not doing anything for the development of the district in the last five years.

“Can you (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) tell us what you have done for Kadapa during your term?” Mr. Naidu asked, and referred to the projects such as steel plant and irrigation projects that were “confined to rhetoric” to prove his point.

“The Kadapa steel plant project has been confined to laying stones. Had I been the Chief Minister, I would have completed the project by now,” Mr. Naidu said.

Similarly, had irrigation projects been completed, there would have been tremendous development in the Rayalaseema region, he observed.

‘Murder politics’

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy knows only the politics of murder, and the people of Andhra Pradesh are eager to vote him out,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to the candidature of incumbent YSRCP Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy from Kadapa again, Mr. Naidu said, “It is shame on the part of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to field a person who is an accused in the murder of his paternal uncle and former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and seek votes in the constituency.”

Showering praise on the TDP workers for taking on the YSRCP bravely despite the alleged murder of party leader Nandam Subbaiah, Mr. Naidu said he would remember those who worked hard for the party.

Stating that the TDP allied with the JSP and BJP to avoid a split in the anti-YSRCP vote, Mr. Naidu said that after coming to power, the NDA government in the State would complete the steel plant project, which would help create jobs for thousands of youth.

Polavaram project

Stating that completion of the Polavaram irrigation project was his dream, Mr. Naidu said that excess water from Polavaram would be diverted to Rayalaseema.

Wondering whether there was any industrial development in Rayalaseema in the last five years, Mr. Naidu asked, “Has any company come to Kadapa? Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to talk about Rayalaseema. I am also the son of the soil. I will transform Rayalaseema into Ratanalasema.”

He promised to make Andhra Pradesh a “ganja and drugs-free State” within 100 days of coming to power.

Addressing the Praja Galam public meeting at Naidupeta in Tirupati district, Mr. Naidu said that after coming to power, the NDA government would reintroduce the free sand policy.

Reiterating that the volunteer system would continue, he said that steps would be taken to economically strengthen the volunteers.

