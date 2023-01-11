HamberMenu
Window panes of Vande Bharat coach damaged as miscreants pelt stones

January 11, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

Visakhapatnam

Unidentified miscreants pelted stones on the glasses of Vande Bharat Express (VBE) that arrived here on Wednesday from Chennai for an examination as part of the preparations for its launch soon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The incident took place at around 6.30 p.m. at Kancharapalem during the maintenance of the train. The window panes of one coach were damaged in the attack.

“This is unfortunate. An inquiry has been ordered. The Railway Protection Force is on the job,” Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy told The Hindu.

