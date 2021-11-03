Win in Badvel bypoll is people’s victory, says YSRCP MLA

‘People have reposed faith in good governance’

Terming the YSRCP’s win in the Badvel bypoll as people’s victory, Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the result told it all about the faith the voters had reposed in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The win in Badvel has increased their responsibility of the ruling party in delivering a good governance,” Mr. Srikant told the media here.

He alleged that even as the TDP stayed away from the bypoll, N. Chandrababu Naidu backed the BJP. “The people are aware of this fact and thus rejected the BJP,” he said, adding that one must know what the people really wanted and suggested that the BJP should consider fulfilling the promises made during State bifurcation to win people’s hearts.

Taking a dig at Mr. Naidu, Mr. Srikant said the TDP chief had destroyed the State for the sake of special package by pawning the special category status with the Centre. He said that the YSRCP government had been implementing welfare schemes as per the calendar, without any irregularities. “The people stood by the good governance yet again,” he said.