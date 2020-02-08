Willpower key to success, says M.S.K. Prasad

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chairman M.S.K. Prasad on Friday shared stories of Indian cricketers on determination in times of crisis.

He was speaking at the 11th all annual session of Young Indians, Visakhapatnam chapter, on ‘Becoming agents of change-right time.

Mr. Prasad spoke on his journey as the first cricketer from Andhra Pradesh to be selected in the Indian Cricket Team and underlined the importance of strong will to realise one’s goal. This was a good example for youngsters to take up challenges even in an uncharted path, he pointed out.

Singer and entrepreneur Smita Vallurupalli spoke about her new project to engage youth in bringing about change the society. The TV show and app was poised to register change makers, she said adding that she would highlight social issues and solutions to make larger impact in the world around.

Lyricist Ananta Sriram disclosed about his own transformation and success story, emphasising that change had to begin with oneself before impacting people around.

Yi chapter launch champion-east Abanis Nayak spoke on responsibilities of Young Indians in nation building.

Yi office-bearers

Executive partner, R.S. Builders Pradeep Paladugu has been appointed as the chapter chair of the Young Indians Visakhapatnam chapter for 2020-21. Laurel Fueltech Baargav Duggirala will be the chapter co-chair.

Chairman, CII Visakhapatnam zone K.V.V. Raju, GITAM (deemed to be university) Vice-Chancellor K. Siva Rama Krishna, Yi Vizag chapter chair Pavan Krishna Kosaraju and others were present.