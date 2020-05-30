Willing to do more for farmers’ welfare: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that 77 of 129 election promises have been fulfilled and 36 more are in the offing, and that the government is leaving no stone unturned to deliver the remaining 16 commitments.

“The establishment of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) is the most significant promise I have made to the farmers, and I am happy to launch them on the occasion of completion of one year of my government,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing the farmers through video-conference after launching 10,641 RBKs with the press of a button from his camp office on Saturday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government implemented 40 other schemes that were not part of his party’s manifesto, and was determined to do more for the well-being of the people, particularly the farmers, without whom the economy would crumble.

He stated that copies of the manifesto would be sent to all households soon to enable them to rate the government’s performance, rather than indulge in self-aggrandisement.

Welfare schemes

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a sum of approximately ₹40,630 crore was remitted to the bank accounts of 3.58 crore beneficiaries under various schemes. Nearly ₹1,500 crore was being spent on social security pensions, and dues under the Aarogyasri programme, amounting to ₹686 crore, were cleared, he added.

A number of schemes such as Aarogya Asara, Vidya Deevena, Kanti Velugu, Nethanna Nestham, and Matsyakara Bharosa were being implemented, he said.

The Chief Minister further said disbursement of ₹10,200 crore to 49 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme proved his government’s commitment to alleviating their plight. Top priority was accorded to to ensuring remunerative prices for crops.

‘Sunna Vaddi’ in July

Dwelling on the issues related to the agriculture sector and farmers, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a sum of ₹2,000 crore would be paid under the Sunna Vaddi scheme in July.

The farmers would benefit a lot from the RBKs as not only farm inputs would be made available but also various services rendered through them. Stringent action was being taken against sale of spurious seed, and market intervention measures were being taken wherever necessary, he said.

Various crops were being procured by the government and all assistance was extended to the beleaguered farmers. The government was in the process of eliminating middlemen and taking other steps for strengthening the agriculture supply chain.

Due priority was given to market intelligence that helps in improving the lot of farmers, the Chief Minister added, while maintaining that the opposition parties were targeting the government for the sake of criticism.