Will work for YSRCP’s rout: Pawan Kalyan

JSP president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday assured the farmers of Amaravati that he would apprise the Central government of the situation in the State.

Interacting with the party leaders and cadres from Kakinada here, Mr. Pawan said his party would work along with the BJP for Amaravati as the capital.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that the JSP-BJP combine would make efforts to show that “this is our capital.”

“No stone will be left unturned to see that the YSRCP is wiped out. All those who have made the farmers and women cry will be doomed,” he said.

Stressed on the need for a new political system in the State, he said it was possible only with the Jana Sena Party.

“Even the BJP opines the same. That is the reason behind the BJP inviting the JSP wholeheartedly for an alliance. Though the YSRCP has a strength of 151 MLAs and 22 MPs, none of the BJP functionaries gives an appointment to them. The TDP, which has a strong cadre, too is not considered,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan further said that bagging 7% of votes, after the failure of the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP), was a big achievement for the JSP.

The JSP chose to sail with the BJP as it would not resort to opportunistic politics. The BJP-JSP alliance was the need of the hour. No other State suffered loss as Andhra Pradesh did during the bifurcation.