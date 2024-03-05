GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will win Mangalagiri seat with a majority of 53,000 votes, says Nara Lokesh

I have been doing a lot of public work in the constituency despite losing in 2019, says the TDP leader

March 05, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh addressing the gathering during the BC Declaration meeting in Guntur on Tuesday.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh addressing the gathering during the BC Declaration meeting in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Expressing confidence that he would win the Mangalagiri Assembly seat with a majority of over 53,000 votes in the coming elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh said he enjoys the support of the people as he has been engaged in a lot of public work in the constituency despite losing the election in 2019.

Addressing a large gathering at the ‘Jaya Ho BC’ public meeting here on Tuesday, Mr. Lokesh urged TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to consider his four major requests for the overall uplift of the poor in Mangalagiri.

“There is an urgent need to regularise the housing lands of the poor people who have been living there on assigned and poramboke lands, apart from constructing more than 20,000 houses,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Stating that he experimented on a pilot project with the support of the Tata Group for doubling the incomes of the weaver community, Mr. Lokesh said it yielded good results and said he would ask Mr. Naidu to implement the project across the State.

He added that there was a need to remove certain lands from the Amaravati Master Plan’s UN Zone, for the benefit of the farmers who handed over lands to the government.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP government has intentionally filed false cases against the TDP cadre in the constituency, at the behest of sitting MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

