Will win from Kuppam with one lakh votes majority, says Chandrababu Naidu

December 28, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KUPPAM (Chittoor District)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that he will register a “historic win with over one lakh votes majority” in the Kuppam constituency in the 2024 elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Gudupalle mandal headquarters on December 28 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu said, “It will be a significant victory, and no rowdy can stop his triumph in Kuppam.”

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s term is coming to an end, it’s one hundred days more,” Mr. Naidu said.

Ridiculing the rejig in the YSRCP, Mr. Naidu alleged that “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is dropping or changing the MLAs who are weak, but is not daring to touch those who are involved in illegal mining and corruption, and sharing the loot with him.”

The TDP supremo said none was happy with the YSRCP government as it “betrayed the government employees, farmers, and volunteers, besides intimidating them with false cases when they fight for their rights.”

Referring to the Navaratnalu, he said the “government is giving ₹10 with one hand and taking away ₹100 with another.”

He said people were at the receiving end following the steep hike in the prices of vegetables, essential commodities, LPG cylinders, and petrol and diesel. The hike in APSRTC bus charges and power tariffs added to their woes, he obseved.

“The TDP believes that the farmer is the king. The TDP government will make agriculture profitable. Micro-irrigation will be given a fillip,” he said, and added that the YSRCP government’s move to fix meters to the farm pump-sets would harm farmers’ interests.

Speaking at length about the TDP’s “Super Six formula,” Mr. Naidu said the party, upon coming to power, would ensure creation of 20 lakh jobs and extend financial assistance to the unemployed youth, women, and various segments of weaker sections. The dairy sector would also be galvanised, he said.

“Kuppam is TDP’s bastion. It is my heart,” Mr. Naidu said, and accused the government of destroying the peace and tranquillity in the region by “encouraging rowdy elements and illegal mining.”

When a college girl from the audience complained about lack of buses for students, Mr. Naidu alleged that district in-charge Minster P. Ramachandra Reddy had diverted all the buses to his Punganur constituency.

“There are many issues, including the pending work on the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi branch canal to Kuppam. All the issues will be addressed on priority upon coming to power,” Mr. Naidu said.

Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome by the TDP cadres and supporters from all over Chittoor district at the A.P.-Karnataka border.