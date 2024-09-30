Will Visit Tadipatri after Dasara, says former MLA Pedda Reddy

Former MLA from Tadipatri Assembly constituency in Anantapur district Kethireddy Pedda Reddy on Monday said he would visit his constituency Tadipatri after Dasara festival even if the ruling party continues to create hurdles for him. He said he would stage a protest in front of Anantapur SP office if he was not allowed to visit his constituency.

Mr. Pedda Reddy is an arch rival of former MLA J. C. Prabhakar Reddy and the two families have a long standing feud. Mr. Pedda Reddy lost the 2024 elections and was staying out of Tadipatri after the post-poll violence rocked the faction-hit constituency. A few weeks back, Mr. Pedda Reddy’s visit to Tadipatri led to clashes between his followers with the cadre of TDP resulting in an attack on the residence of a YSRCP leader and damage to vehicles.

Amid this, the former MLA met Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh in Anantapur city and informed the latter about his intention to visit his home constituency after Dasara. Emerging out of SP office, Mr. Pedda Reddy said never before in the State were hurdles created for a former MLA to visit his constituency. “There was never such a situation in any constituency in the State when YSRCP was in power,’‘ he said.

Mr. Pedda Reddy alleged that Mr. Prabhakar Reddy himself had admitted that his own followers are involved in illegal sand mining and other activities. “Officials have not taken action against these illegal activities even as an ex-MLA himself had said illegal sand mining is going on. The officials appear to have decided not to take action against the misdeeds of the relatives or kin of the sitting MLAs,’‘ he alleged.

Mr. Pedda Reddy further alleged that in every constituency of the district, 10-15 matka organisers have come up and liquor mafia is thriving. “Now as the government is ready for opening wine shops, the ruling party leaders are trying to get all of them even by coercing the Opposition party leaders and we urge the district officials to ensure that these kind of actions are stopped,’‘ Mr. Pedda Reddy said. The former MLA said they will not remain silent if the ruling party leaders act as per their whims and fancies and will stage a sit-in at the SP office against the inaction of the police.