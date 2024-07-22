ADVERTISEMENT

Will travel to Delhi to highlight misrule in Andhra Pradesh, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published - July 22, 2024 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

YSRCP president to stage protest along with party MLAs and MLCs in the national capital on July 24

G V R Subba Rao
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with party MLCs and MLAs taking out a protest rally to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The TDP-led NDA government in the State has failed on all fronts in just 50 days, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Monday.

“The State government could not even present a full budget, relying on a vote-on-account for seven months, exposing their inability to fulfill their election promises,” Mr. Jagan said in a post on X.

In his post, Mr. Jagan said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s government, fearing questions, was diverting attention and resorting to violence to suppress the opposition.

“In the current Assembly, there are only two sides: the ruling party and the opposition. Our party should be recognised as the opposition, but the government fears this. Recognising us means giving us the right to speak in the Assembly, which they want to avoid. Despite 50 days in power, Chandrababu Naidu governs in fear,” he said.

“I along with our party’s MLAs, MLCs, and leaders will be heading to Delhi on July 24 to protest and highlight the State’s misrule, political murders, and violence. We will advocate for President’s rule in Andhra Pradesh and continue our fight along with like-minded parties,” he said.

