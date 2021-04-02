Will take YSRCP poll violations to notice of apex court: Chinta

CHITTOOR

02 April 2021 23:43 IST

‘Ruling party trying to influence voters with money and liquor’

Congress Working Committee member and party candidate for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection Chinta Mohan has accused the YSRCP leaders of trying to influence the voters with money and liquor.

Addressing the media during his campaign at Satyavedu, Mr. Mohan said the violations, along with evidence, would be brought to the notice of the Supreme Court.

‘People vexed with BJP’

The people were vexed with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for not fulfilling the promise of according Special Category Status (SCS) for the State.

Advertising

Advertising

The electorate also lost confidence in the YSRCP, the TDP, and the JSP, as all the three regional parties were not capable of questioning the NDA government on the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh, he said.

“The people have now realised that the Congress alone stands by the poor and the downtrodden sections,” Dr. Mohan said.

Dig at Jagan

Stating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would not be at the helm after six years, the Congress leader alleged that the YSRCP president was kowtowing to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister in a bid to salvage himself from various cases.

Congress party in-charge (Satyavedu) P. Chandrasekhar accompanied Mr. Mohan during the campaign.