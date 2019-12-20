Will take up the issue of Golla mandapam’s renovation with govt.: MLC

MLC Janga Krishnamurthy from the YSRCP on Friday said that he would take up the issue of undertaking renovation works to the ancient Golla mandapam situated in front of the main temple complex to the notice of the government.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he said that he found no cleavages in the structure and to allege that the mandapam is in a dilapidated condition is not true. “I have come here to assess the truth in the publicity that the TTD is contemplating steps to shift the structure and have first hand information with regard to its condition,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said.

The Yadav community attaches strong sentiments to the ‘mandapam’ and their association with the temple can be traced even in the temple legends.

Should it be believed that the existence of the ‘mandapam’ is really in a jeopardy then the government and the TTD can as well think on the lines of undertaking renovations works to the ancient structure by employing advanced technology.

Recalling the welfare measures taken up by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare of Yadavas in the State, he urged the community people not to get distraught and maintain tranquillity. He assured to take up the issue with the TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and the TTD officials concerned.