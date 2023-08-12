Will take up ‘deteriorating law & order’ issue in A.P. with the Centre, says Pawan Kalyan

August 12, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that the party will take up the law & order issues and incidents of atrocities being reported in Andhra Pradesh with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As a part of his Varahi Yatra in the city on August 12 (Saturday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan visited the family of K. Varalakshmi (71), who was murdered for gain on July 31, allegedly by a ward volunteer, at Sujatha Nagar in Pendurthi Assembly constituency.

In his brief interaction with the bereaved family members, Mr. Pawan Kalyan learnt how the murder was committed.

Later, addressing the media, he said, “All that the family members of the victim want is justice. They do not want such incidents to recur and cause pain to any other family.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan assured to provide legal support to the family members of the victim in their fight for justice.

“In order to obtain a passport, police verification is mandatory. To get a job, police verification is required. On what basis are the volunteers selected? The selection procedure is unconstitutional.”Pawan KalyanJSP president

“Of late, crimes involving the volunteers are being reported in the State. There may be more such incidents that have not come to light at all,” the JSP president observed.

“In order to obtain a passport, police verification is mandatory. To get any job, police verification is required. On what basis are the volunteers selected? The selection procedure is unconstitutional,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

Reiterating that trafficking in humans was on the rise in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Pawan Kalyan, quoting Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, said that instances of child trafficking were being reported in most parts of the State.

“The law & order situation is totally out of control in the State. If the MLAs and MPs allow the police to do their job, everything will come under control,” he said.

“But the problem is that the MLAs and MPs have been committing crimes in the State. There are no rules for criminals here. What can the police do?” he wondered.

Dig at Vizag MP

The alleged recent kidnap of the family members of the ruling YSR Congress Party’s Member of Parliament from Visakhapatnam clearly reflected the law & order situation in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, and found fault with the parliamentarian for supporting the State government after the incident.

“His (the MP’s) family members were kidnapped and troubled. But after the incident, the MP started supporting the State government. I do not understand why. Maybe, he was afraid. How will those winning the elections by distributing money have any courage?” questioned Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

“The MP in question may not have taken up the issue with the Home Ministry, but the JSP will take all such issues to its notice for necessary action,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

