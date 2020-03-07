Will sweep local body elections, says Dadi Veerabhadra Rao

YSR Congress Party general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao on Saturday asserted that the ruling party would sweep the forthcoming local body elections by winning 90% of the seats.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Rao alleged that Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for stalling the implementation of enhanced quota for Backward Castes (BCs) from 27% to 34% in the local body polls.

“The BCs will not forgive Naidu for approaching the High Court and later the Supreme Court through his protege Pratap Reddy to stall the implementation of enhanced quota,” Mr. Rao said.

The YSRCP leader claimed that Mr. Naidu was now trying to project himself as a champion of the downtrodden, but as Chief Minister had done little to enhance the quota for BCs/SCs/STs in local body elections.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all the commitments made by him in his election manifesto and during the padayatra, notwithstanding financial constraints,” Mr. Rao said.

CAT order

Hailing the Central Administrative Tribunal’s order justifying the suspension of IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao for disclosing defence secrets through his son’s firm, he said that the government has been asked to file a chargesheet in this matter by April 7.

“The State Government is committed to giving house sites to 30 lakh poor people and enable them to construct houses within the next four years. In recognition of the good governance of Mr. Jagan, the YSRCP will win local body elections with a thumping margin,” Mr. Rao said.