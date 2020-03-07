Andhra Pradesh

Will sweep local body elections, says Dadi Veerabhadra Rao

YSRCP leader blames Chandrababu Naidu for stalling implementation of enhanced quota for Backward Castes

YSR Congress Party general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao on Saturday asserted that the ruling party would sweep the forthcoming local body elections by winning 90% of the seats.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Rao alleged that Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for stalling the implementation of enhanced quota for Backward Castes (BCs) from 27% to 34% in the local body polls.

“The BCs will not forgive Naidu for approaching the High Court and later the Supreme Court through his protege Pratap Reddy to stall the implementation of enhanced quota,” Mr. Rao said.

The YSRCP leader claimed that Mr. Naidu was now trying to project himself as a champion of the downtrodden, but as Chief Minister had done little to enhance the quota for BCs/SCs/STs in local body elections.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all the commitments made by him in his election manifesto and during the padayatra, notwithstanding financial constraints,” Mr. Rao said.

CAT order

Hailing the Central Administrative Tribunal’s order justifying the suspension of IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao for disclosing defence secrets through his son’s firm, he said that the government has been asked to file a chargesheet in this matter by April 7.

“The State Government is committed to giving house sites to 30 lakh poor people and enable them to construct houses within the next four years. In recognition of the good governance of Mr. Jagan, the YSRCP will win local body elections with a thumping margin,” Mr. Rao said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2020 11:30:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/will-sweep-local-body-elections-says-dadi-veerabhadra-rao/article31011457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY