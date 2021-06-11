Will strive to take judiciary to greater heights: Justice Ramana

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana at the Tirumla temple on Friday.

Tirumala

11 June 2021 23:31 IST

CJI prays at Tirumala temple

Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana has said that he will give his best in maintaining the sanctity of the judiciary and take it to greater heights.

Justice Ramana, who is currently on a two-day visit to the hill temple, said on Friday that it was with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara that he could achieve the top position in the judiciary. “I have experienced several absorbing incidents in my life and it is only with the grace of the presiding deity that what am I today,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, on his arrival at the main temple complex, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy along with the temple priests received him with the traditional ‘Isti kapal’ temple honours and led him into the sanctum sanctorum, where he stood for about 10 minutes and paid his obeisances. The chief priest honoured him with the silk vastram of the deity.

Later, at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple, the pundits showered vedasirvachanams on him and his wife, Shivamala, while the authorities presented them with theertham, memento and laddu prasadam.

It is a tradition to extend temple honours to the Chief Justice of India during his maiden visit to the hill temple. Even though Justice Ramana took part in the Ekantha Seva the previous night, the honours were not extended to him as he had reached the temple after sunset.

After darshan, he broke coconuts at Akhilandam and offered prayers to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy. Later, Justice Ramana, along with his family members, offered prayers at the Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur. On his arrival, he was received with ‘Purnakumbham’ and formally ushered in . After prayers, he was blessed with Vedic chants ‘Vedaseervachanam’.

Meanwhile, an ISKCON team led by its secretary Leelaparayana Das met Justice Ramana and presented him a Telugu version of ‘Bhagavad Gita’ brought out by their publications wing.