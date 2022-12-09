Will strive to help Congress emerge as a force to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh, says new PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju

December 09, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Friday said he would work in close coordination with party leaders and workers to help the Congress emerge as a force that would effectively deal with the problems in the State.

Speaking after taking the oath of office, administered by party senior leader from Kadapa N. Thulasi Reddy, the APCC president pointed out that his appointment was in line with the Udaipur Declaration adopted by the Congress party in its Rajasthan meeting, which emphasised the role of young blood.

He said he had been a sincere foot soldier of the Congress party from his student days, and expressed his gratitude to the leadership for reposing its faith in him.

He urged the party leaders to work collectively for the larger good of the people of the State. He assured that he would keep himself available to the party at all times.

AICC member Chinta Mohan extended his warm wishes to Mr. Raju, and said he would pray that God give him strength to work effectively for the growth of the party

Mr. Thulasi Reddy said the relationship of the Congress party with Andhra Pradesh was that of a mother and child. Calling the regional parties in the State “puppets in the hands of the BJP,” he said there was a dire need to show the door to the ruling YSRCP and bring back peace and harmony to the State.

AICC general secretary J.D. Seelam said there was a need to strengthen the party base from the grassroots. He said a few ruling party leaders who were in the Congress in the past, switched loyalties for the sake of power and had been criticising the Congress.

Launching a scathing attack on them, he said it was time the Congress party proved its power to such “opportunists.”

AICC secretaries C.D. Meyyappan and Christopher Tilak; former Minister and party senior leader M.M. Pallam Raju; party national coordinator for SC, ST, OBC and Minority departments K. Raju; Leader of the Opposition in Telangana Legislative Assembly Bhatti Vikramarka; outgoing APCC president S. Sailajanath; former PCC leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy; and AICC member Kolanukonda Sivaji were present on the occasion.