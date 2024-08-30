Will strive to bring back investors who left Andhra Pradesh, says IT Minister Lokesh

Minister for Information Technology N. Lokesh has asserted that the government will leave no stone unturned to attract investments to Visakhapatnam.

“After the formation of the NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, many investors are looking at the State again, which is a good sign,” Mr. Lokesh told the media at the District Court here on August 29 (Thursday).

Mr. Lokesh was in the city to appear for hearing of a defamation case he had filed against a Telugu daily.

During 2019, the TDP government had entered into an agreement with the Adani Group over Solar Energy Data Centre. Due to the negligence of the previous YSRCP government, the project had gone to Maharashtra, the Minister said, adding that the NDA government would take up the issue with the Adani Group as well as others to make Vizag a hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He also alleged that the previous government had deliberately cancelled the agreement made with the Singapore government. “It has also neglected the Lulu project in Vizag, due to which its representatives have decided not to come to Andhra again. However, it is now the responsibility of the State Government to convince and bring them back,” Mr. Lokesh said.

He said the State Government was in the process of creating a roadmap on developing school infrastructure. He further said that the government was committed to fulfilling its promise on college fee reimbursement.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will conduct a review meeting on higher education in September, where the issue will be discussed. More than ₹3,000 crore college fee reimbursement bills have been kept pending by the previous government,” he said.

On the alleged harassment of a Mumbai-based actress by YSRCP leaders, Mr. Lokesh said the government would not spare those who troubled people by misusing power.

When asked about the status of constructions on Rushikonda, the Minister said he was yet to visit the building. The Chief Minister would take a final call, he said.

When asked about the YSRCP leaders’ allegations on the “Red Book rule,” Mr. Lokesh said action would be taken on those who put people and party workers to trouble.

