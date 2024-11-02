Will strive hard to get OBC status for Kalinga Komati community: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday (November 2, 2024) said he will strive hard to get Other Backward Classes (OBC) status for the Kalinga Komati community to enable them get reservation facility at national educational institutions and Central Government jobs. Kalinga Komati’s State president Boina Govindarajulu met CM Chandrababu Naidu and submitted a detailed petition for his perusal.

Mr. Govindarajulu sought OBC status at the Centre and financial assistance from the government for the members of the community to start self-employment opportunities. He has also requested a plot of land for the community on Tirumala Hill so that it would ensure hassle-free accommodation for people of the community, who visit Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. Responding positively over the proposals, Mr. Chandrababu said he would refer the petition to the officials concerned in the Secretariat.

