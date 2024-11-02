GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will strive hard to get OBC status for Kalinga Komati community: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Kalinga Komati’s State president Boina Govindarajulu met CM Chandrababu Naidu and submitted a detailed petition for his perusal

Published - November 02, 2024 03:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Kalinga Komati Sangham State president Boina Govindarajulu submits a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in Srikakulam, on November 2, 2024.

Kalinga Komati Sangham State president Boina Govindarajulu submits a memorandum to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in Srikakulam, on November 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday (November 2, 2024) said he will strive hard to get Other Backward Classes (OBC) status for the Kalinga Komati community to enable them get reservation facility at national educational institutions and Central Government jobs. Kalinga Komati’s State president Boina Govindarajulu met CM Chandrababu Naidu and submitted a detailed petition for his perusal.

Mr. Govindarajulu sought OBC status at the Centre and financial assistance from the government for the members of the community to start self-employment opportunities. He has also requested a plot of land for the community on Tirumala Hill so that it would ensure hassle-free accommodation for people of the community, who visit Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. Responding positively over the proposals, Mr. Chandrababu said he would refer the petition to the officials concerned in the Secretariat.

Published - November 02, 2024 03:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Tirupati / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.