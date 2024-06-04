ADVERTISEMENT

Will strive hard for the development of Srikakulam, says TDP’s winning candidate Gondu

Published - June 04, 2024 08:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam remained underdeveloped during the YSRCP regime, which was the reason for their ‘complete defeat’, he says

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Srikakulam candidate Gondu Shankar

Srikakulam Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate, Gondu Shankar, who defeated Revenue Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao, said that he would strive hard for the development of the constituency and prioritise skill development of the youth.

Speaking to the media after his victory here on Tuesday evening, he said that Srikakulam remained underdeveloped during the YSRCP regime, which was the reason for the ‘complete defeat’ of the ruling party in the entire district. He thanked leaders of the alliance parties, Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, for extending their support for him to win the seat.

Mr. Shankar came under the limelight when he was given a ticket instead of sitting MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi. He has been the president of the Srikakulam Sarpanches Association for the last few years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US