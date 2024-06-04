Will strive hard for the development of Srikakulam, says TDP’s winning candidate Gondu

Srikakulam Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate, Gondu Shankar, who defeated Revenue Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao, said that he would strive hard for the development of the constituency and prioritise skill development of the youth.

Speaking to the media after his victory here on Tuesday evening, he said that Srikakulam remained underdeveloped during the YSRCP regime, which was the reason for the ‘complete defeat’ of the ruling party in the entire district. He thanked leaders of the alliance parties, Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, for extending their support for him to win the seat.

Mr. Shankar came under the limelight when he was given a ticket instead of sitting MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi. He has been the president of the Srikakulam Sarpanches Association for the last few years.