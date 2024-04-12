Will strive for establishment of ITDA in Srikakulam district, say TDP leaders

April 12, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha candidate Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and the party Palasa nominee Gouthu Sireesha on Friday assured to strive for the establishment of Integrated Tribal Development Agency(ITDA) in Srikakulam district as the existing ITDA at Sithampeta had gone to Parvatipuram-Manyam district after the bifurcation of the district. Both leaders extensively toured the tribal villages of Mandasa mandal of Palasa Assembly constituency and listened to the grievances of people.

Several local leaders said that they were unable to get welfare schemes and other benefits due to the lack of exclusive ITDA office in the district. Mr. Rammohan Naidu alleged that YSRCP government had not taken the opinion of people during bifurcation of the district. Ms. Sireesha said that only TDP had implemented many welfare schemes for tribal people while assuring to improve health and education facilities in remote areas.