Will strengthen our base in State: Kanna

Indicating that the BJP would look to strengthen its base in the State and become a formidable force, its State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said here on Saturday that the party would continue to raise issues concerning the people, and ruled out any alliance with the YSRCP.

Denies reports

Mr. Lakshminarayana told reporters here that there was no truth in reports that the YSRCP would join the NDA at the Centre.

“The BJP will endear itself to the people by raising issues concerning them. Many second-rung leaders from other parties are willing to join the BJP. From Polavaram to Amaravati, we will take up all issues,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Tirumala on June 9, his first after assuming the office for the second time.

Polavaram construction

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the Central Government did not receive any letter from the State requesting that it take over the construction of the Polavaram project.

“The question of taking up the Polavaram project does not arise unless the Centre gets any letter from the State,” he said.