Will stick to parameters: Narayana

The State government would abide by the terms and conditions put down in the detailed project report (DPR) of the 217-square kilometre capital meticulously as instructed by the National Green Tribunal, Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana said on Friday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Narayana said that the tribunal declined to set aside the environmental clearance granted to the Amaravati project. About four petitioners challenged the clearance.

The Minister said the tribunal ordered the constitution of a supervisory committee and an implementation committee for the proper implementation and compliance of the directions given by it in the judgment.

Both State and Central government officials and experts should be members of the committee. He said the NGT judgment was a welcome development. There were a few who were relentless in their attempts to create obstacles for the construction of the capital.

CM’s residence

Asked if the Chief Minister’s residence currently located on the flood bank of the Krishna River was within the parameters of the terms and conditions of the DPR, the Minister said the former had already left instructions with him to check whether his residence was within the parameters so that a decision could be taken on it.

On Kondaveeti Vagu, the tribunal’s order not to alter the general “route” of the rivulet would be adhered to stringently, the Minister said.

Designs for seed capital

Mr. Narayana said the layouts for the 1,691-acre seed capital were finalised by the CM and the Minister from Singapore, Iswaran, at a meeting during the day. The layout was actually ready six months ago, but there were some technical and legal hurdles which were taken care of by the officials.

The next step would be to develop the required infrastructure. After that the plots would be sold to international firms and institutions so that economic activity could be generated.

He said the seed capital would be completed in three phases with work being taken up in 560 acres in the first phase. The Minister said work on roads in the seed capital would begin in ten days. The total length of roads in the proposed Amaravati City was 1,600 km and tenders had already been finalised for 1,100 km and agreements signed. All major roads would be completed in 12 months and the roads and three years’ time was given for the completion of the roads in the layouts, he said. More time was given for internal roads because they would all be cement concrete roads.