Will step up stir against attacks on temples: Somu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

10 September 2020 23:12 IST

BJP to submit memorandum to Governor tomorrow

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Thursday said a memorandum would be submitted on the burning of the temple chariot at Antarvedi in East Godavari district, to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, leaders of the BJP and the JSP staged an one-hour protest in their respective houses demanding speedy investigation into the September 6 incident at Antarvedi.

TTD funds

Later, addressing the media here, Mr. Veerraju said, “The BJP is determined to intensify the agitation against the attacks on Hindu temples. We will also up the ante against the attempts being made by the State government to divert the funds of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the implementation of welfare schemes.”

“The BJP will not tolerate any attempt to divert the TTD funds. The TTD should not be a rehabilitation centre for political leaders in the future, and this will be our agenda in the general elections in 2024,” said Mr. Veerraju.