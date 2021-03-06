‘Will stall development in wards not electing YSRCP candidates’

Guntakal MLA Y. Venkatarama Reddy on Saturday openly threatened to stall developmental works in the wards that did not vote YSRCP candidates to the Guntakal Municipality.
“The TDP did not allow development in the wards where its candidates were not elected when it was in power. We will pay back in the same coin if you do not elect a YSRCP candidate now. We will easily come to know who has not voted for us,” was the message of the MLA over the public address system to the voters in Ward No. 35.
During a high-pitch election campaign on the Mounmeen Street (Ward No.35) of the Guntakal Municipality for party candidate Ahmed Basha, the MLA’s terse message shocked the voters.
Many listeners did not like the veiled threat to withdraw the benefits, and wondered how would any party know whom they had voted for.
“The State government is using the welfare schemes as a tool. It had threatened to discontinue them in the panchayat elections as well. Today, it has come from the horse’s mouth with the MLA himself saying it,” TDP Anantapur parliamentary constituency in-charge J.C. Pavan Reddy told The Hindu.
“The MLA should remember that he has taken oath to develop the constituency without showing any bias,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath