Will sail with YSRCP as long as we are in politics, say Chandrabose, Rami Reddy

A day after two Rajya Sabha members tendered their resignation, the YSRCP members of the upper house, Pilli Subhash Chandrabose and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, have denied media reports that they too will follow suit.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday, the YSRCP leaders said leaving the party during difficult times was nothing but betrayal.

“A few Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council members have resigned. This is betrayal to the party and its leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a time when there is no possibility of immediate replacements. We express our disapproval of such actions. Winning and losing in politics is not permanent, but it is crucial to uphold values in political life,” they said.

‘Rich in loyalty’

Stating that the YSR family had always supported him, Mr. Subhash Chandrabose said he was rich in loyalty and dedicated to the YSR family though he was not wealthy financially.

Mr. Subhash Chandrabose asserted that he would continue in the party and work under the leadership of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Stating that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered him the Deputy Chief Minister post and respected him a lot, he recalled that he had sailed with the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, while in the Congress party.

“I did not aspire for an MLA ticket. YSR had supported me financially and politically. I am always indebted to the party. The media should seek clarification before writing any news. Speculating and spreading false news is nothing short of political murder,” he said.

Mr. Ayodhya Rami Reddy said he had put an end to all his businesses 10 years ago. “There is nothing to lose even if the party loses the election. We will follow Mr. Jagan as long as we are in politics,” he said, adding, that he also got invitations from other political parties, but would not accept them.