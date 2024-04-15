Will revive welfare, development programmes for SCs, STs if voted to power, says Nandamuri Balakrishna

April 15, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KURNOOL

Calling Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy a “Dalitha Drohi” (Traitor of Dalits), the Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna said that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance-led government, after coming to power, will revive the welfare and development programmes for the SC/ST sections in the State.

Addressing the ‘Swarnandhra Sakaram’ public meeting at Nandikotkuru town on Monday, Apil 15, Mr. Balakrishna said that during the last five years, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had unleashed terror against the Dalits.

Referring to the deaths of government doctor Sudhakar in Visakhapatnam and YSRCP leader’s driver Subramanyam in East Godavari district and cases of tonsuring Dalits, the actor-politician said that the YSRCP regime had turned a nightmare for Dalits.

Mr. Balakrishna criticized Mr. Jagan for rechristening the ‘Ambedkar foreign education scheme’ as ‘Jagananna Overseas Education Funding’, saying it was a ridiculous move.

‘Revive SC, ST Corporations’

“Once again, the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance would form the government, bring back life to the SC and ST Finance Corporations, and allocate sufficient funds for their upliftment,” he said, reiterating that the upcoming TDP-JSP-BJP alliance led State government would take steps to allocate two acres of land to the poorer sections of the Dalits.

Balakrishna alleged that the YSRCP government was using Muslim minorities for political gains. He claimed that during the regimes of the late N.T. Rama Rao and N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Muslims benefitted greatly from a plethora of schemes, such as funding for foreign education, ‘Pelli Kanuka’, and the construction of Haj houses and community halls.

Balakrishna said that when the NDA forms the government in the coming months, exclusive steps would be initiated to allocate five acres of land for the Islamic cultural centre in Amaravati.

Balakrishna said that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government would initiate steps to revive the finance corporation for the Muslims.

‘₹13 lakh crore debt’

Cautioning the people of Andhra Pradesh about the “₹13 lakh crore debt made during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government”, Balakrishna said that the burden would eventually fall on the people. “Jagan Mohan Reddy should show the accounts for the rest of the debts to the tune of ₹10 lakh crore, excluding the DBT schemes,” he said.

“I’m warning Jagan to get ready to face the wrath of the public in the upcoming elections. The day is not far when the people will chase him away,” Mr. Balakrishna said.

The cadres of the three political parties from the undivided Kurnool district participated in the meeting.

