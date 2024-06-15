Will rev up construction of Amaravati, says Andhra Pradesh’s MA&UD Minister Narayana

Andhra Pradesh’s capital Amaravati will be developed in such a way that it will be among the top five capital cities in India, says Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P. Narayana.

Addressing the media here on June 15 (Saturday), Mr. Narayana said, “In 2015, several farmers had given 34,000 acres of land in just 58 days for the construction of the capital city in Amaravati with full faith in the administration of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Babu. This is a record. Harvard University took this matter as a case study.”

“Tenders were called for undertaking development works in the capital region with ₹48,000 crore. Out of the total amount, ₹9,000 crore had already been spent on infrastructure works such as government office buildings, roads and underground drainages. The construction of many other buildings was stopped at various stages after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power,” Mr. Narayana said.

In the name of three capitals, the YSRCP government failed to develop any city in the State, the Minister alleged, and vowed to take steps to complete construction of the remaining buildings in Amaravati.

“An action plan will be prepared to complete the construction of the capital city in about two-and-a-half years,” Mr. Narayana said.

“In my previous term as MA&UD Minister, I had taken up construction of the capital rapidly. I had ushered in many reforms in the MA&UD and carried out infra development works such as parks, roads and drainages in 114 municipalities of the State. The Chief Minister has once again entrusted me with the responsibility of developing the capital with the same spirit,” Mr. Narayana said.

Garbage tax

He said the YSRCP government had imposed a huge tax burden on the people, including tax on garbage. “I will review with the authorities and take a decision on it,” Mr. Narayana said.

Earlier, Mr. Narayana celebrated his birthday. TDP leaders and cadres, and government officials met and greeted him on the occasion.

