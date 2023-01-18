Will resort to confrontation if govt. does not heed our pleas, says APNGOs Association State committee

January 18, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bandi Srinivasa Rao, the newly-elected president of the APNGOs Association’s State committee and general secretary K.V. Siva Reddy on January 18 (Wednesday) promised to work for safeguarding the interests of the government employees.

Speaking to the media after being declared elected to the post, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the association would bring pressure on the government for solution to the pending issues. “If the pleas are not heeded, we will resort to direct confrontation with the government,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the employees were meted out a raw deal in the 11 th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and demanded constitution of a committee for implementation of the 12 th PRC, which is due in July this year.

Mr. Siva Reddy accused the government of ‘inaction’ on the long-pending demands of the employees, including the repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). “The government has only been holding talks with the representatives of the employees associations. It has not done anything concrete to solve the issues,” he said.

The new office-bearers of the APNGOs’ Association State committee include Bandi Srinivasa Rao (Irrigation Department) as president, K. V. Siva Reddy (Medical and Health Department) as general secretary, Ch. Purushotham Naidu (Department of Commercial Tax) as associate president, K. Jagadeeswara Rao (Minor and Medium Irrigation) as executive secretary, A. Ranga Rao (Minor and Medium Irrigation) as treasurer and D.V. Ramana (Medical and Health Department) as vice-president among others.