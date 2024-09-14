GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will resign and join the protest if Vizag steel plant is shutdown, says Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao

The closing down of two of the three blast furnaces is a cause for concern, but the Central and State governments are seriously thinking about the issue, and a revival package is on the cards, say Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat

Published - September 14, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
TDP Gajuwaka MLA and party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

TDP Gajuwaka MLA and party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Gajuwaka TDP legislator and party State president Palla Srinivasa Rao has said he will resign as MLA if the situation of shutting of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) arises.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, along with Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M. Sribharat, on September 14 (Saturday), visited the venue, where leaders and activists of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) continued their protest for the 1,311th day against the “deplorable condition of the plant,” on the steel plant premises under Gajuwaka Assembly constituency limits here.

After meeting the leaders and activists, Mr. Srinivasa Rao and Mr. Sribharat interacted with the media.

“We have come to the protest venue after knowing about the deplorable condition of the plant following the shutting down of two of the thee three blast furnaces. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is seriously thinking about the issue. We have faith in the governments’ assurance on the plant’s revival package. We have asked the leaders not to worry,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

“I have also told the leaders that I will resign as MLA and join them in their protest if the situation arises,” he added.

Mr. Sribharat said he had apprised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of the steel plant’s financial position, and that she responded positively. The Union Minister of Steel was also mulling all possible measures to revive the steel plant, the MP said.

“It is a concern for anyone if the steel plant runs with only one blast furnace out of three. There is nothing wrong with their concern. We can understand their pain, and even we also feel the same. However, we strongly believe that the government will save the steel plant at any cost, and will also announce a revival package soon, but it is not yet clear what the value of the package will be. We hope the conditions will be favourable for all of us,” M.r Sribharat said.

Reacting to the demand for merger of the steel plant with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), he said, “First, let the steel plant come out of the financially weak situation. The merger demand can be taken up later.”

Published - September 14, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / iron and steel / industrial production

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.