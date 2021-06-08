Will reopen Nellimarla jute factory, says Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana directed Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal to hold a high-level meeting with management representatives and trade union leaders for the reopening of Nellimarla jute factory.

Along with in-charge Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Mr. Satyanarayana listened to the grievances of the workers at the Collector’s office. Later, speaking to reporters, he hoped that an amicable solution would emerge soon over the jute mill issue.

“Joint Collector (Asara) and Labour Department officials will hold a meeting soon and the information will be briefed to the Collector. If the issue is not settled here, we will take up the issue in the State secretariat,”said Mr. Satyanarayana.