Will release ‘charge-sheet’ against YSRCP govt. on May 10, says BJP

It indulged in large-scale corruption and reneged on its promises to ban liquor and implement CPS, say leaders

May 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
BJP district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao addressing a press conference in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao on Wednesday said that the party would come out with ‘charge-sheets’ against the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government in all Assembly constituencies on May 10 and a consolidated charge-sheet in Srikakulam on on May 15.

Addressing a press conference along with the party’s State spokesperson Pudi Tirupati Rao, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that the YSRCP government had indulged in large-scale corruption and failed to implement its promises on ban on liquor, implementation of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and others.

“The State government had failed to utilise Central funds to the tune of ₹40 crore released for the development of an 80-feet road from Srikakulam to Amadalavalasa. It failed to utilise Central funds for the development of backward districts,” Mr. Umamaheswara Rao added. Party leaders Challa Venkateswara Rao, CDR Gandhi and others were present.

