Will rebuild Amaravati capital city in the quickest possible time, says A.P Chief Minister Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that he will rebuild the capital city in the quickest possible time by removing the hurdles in its path, including legal, one by one and striving to restore the much-needed investors’ confidence.

Releasing a White Paper on ‘Amaravati- The people’s capital’ at a media conference on July 3 (Wednesday), Mr. Naidu said that he has to consult the Singapore Government to see if it would collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government again in taking the capital project forward under the changed circumstances.

“Bringing them back is not so easy as they have apparently lost confidence in the Andhra Pradesh government. Who would risk their money on projects like ours? They would lend their expertise to several other countries and States (like A.P.) in the world. Here is a situation where international governments and potential investors will ask what guarantee can we give that everything will be fine, after having a bad experience in the last five years. We need to introspect if such persons (like former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) should occupy a public office ever,” he said.

Mr. Naidu further said that the means to ‘secure the capital project legally’ have to be explored so that in future it could not be reversed, like what Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did after initially agreeing to the proposal to develop Amaravati as the greenfield capital.

Centre’s cooperation

Mr. Naidu said he would seek the Central government’s cooperation to rebuild Amaravati and exuded confidence that the expected support would come.

The Centre had provided capital gains exemption for all sales of land and released ₹1,500 crore of the approved ₹2,500 crore for Amaravati.

The TDP government invited tenders worth ₹41,170 crore between 2014 and 2019 and all the works were grounded. A sum of ₹4,319 crore was paid and the payables as on date stood at ₹1,269 crore. The total project cost in Phase-I was ₹51,687 crore, comprising ₹14,008 crore that was to be incurred on the Amaravati Government Complex, along with the essential infrastructure including the BRTS.

‘YSRCP ruined everything’

Mr. Naidu said the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government “ruined everything and the present government was in an unenviable situation because of it”.

Had the original plan been implemented, the GSDP would have been higher by ₹2 lakh crore and it would have generated ₹10,000 crore through State taxes every year with an increase of 15% every year. Besides, the property prices would have increased and wealth would have been created for future generations, said the Chief Minister.

Annuity to farmers

Mr. Naidu said the issue of extending the time period for paying annuity to the farmers who have given their lands for the Amaravati project would be examined and all cases booked against those who protested against the proposed three capitals would be reviewed.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) P. Narayana, Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Anil Kumar Singhal, Secretary to Chief Minister P.S. Pradyumna and CRDA Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar were present.

