Will quit TDP and resign as Vijayawada MP soon: Kesineni Nani 

January 06, 2024 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) revealed his decision to quit Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the MP post following a clear indication that the party resolved to give Vijayawada MP ticket in the upcoming general elections to another candidate.

Mr. Srinivas, who had been at odds with the TDP high command over various issues, including a fight for due recognition within the party, and the importance being given to his younger brother Sivanath (Chinni), declared his intention to quit through a message on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning.

He said it was not correct to continue in the TDP after its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu considered him as of no use. “I will meet the Lok Sabha Speaker soon and resign to the MP post and quit TDP immediately thereafter”, Mr. Srinivas stated.

The two-time MP from Vijayawada (won for consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019) told the media on Friday that some TDP leaders communicated the party’s decision to replace him with a new candidate for the prestigious Lok Sabha seat, on January 4 and he would be bound by it.

However, barely 24 hours later, he made no bones of his intention to contest for the third time as an independent if the situation warranted, while hinting at the likelihood of joining some party in the run-up to elections.

