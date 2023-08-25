HamberMenu
Will quit if 100% GER in schools is not achieved by Sept. 5, says Praveen Prakash

I have confidence that every principal and officer will strive to reach the target: Principal Secretary

August 25, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary, School Education

Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary, School Education | Photo Credit: RAO G.N.

Principal Secretary for School Education Praveen Prakash has said that he would resign from the Indian Administrative Service if the State fails to achieve 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in schools.

In a video conference with the staff and officers of the School Education Department on Friday, he said that the School Education Department is poised to ensure accurate enrolment of every student aged between five and 18 in an educational institute with the help of the volunteer system and village and ward secretariats in the State.

He said the target to achieve 100% GER was September 5.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said that he has confidence in every officer and principal, and that the target will be met and no child will be left out without being enrolled on an educational institute. He said one would believe in 100% GER only when the data we submit is accurate.

“As I am responsible for this, I will leave the Indian Administrative Service if anyone proves that the data is inaccurate or shows any child not enrolled on school or college,” he said. “You should keep this in mind and make sure 100% GER is achieved at your level,” he told the principals and officials concerned.

