Will provide drinking water connection to every household in Andhra Pradesh under Jal Jeevan Mission in three years, says CM Naidu  

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the State government is committed to providing drinking water tap connections to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the next three years, and has stressed the need for Andhra Pradesh to derive maximum benefit from the scheme like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Addressing a review meeting, along with Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, on the JJM and Rural Water Supply (RWS) Department at the Secretariat on September 19 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu said the works under JJM made little progress between 2019-24 as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had not released matching grants, and a renewed emphasis should be laid now to get it going at a fast pace.

He claimed that of the ₹27,248 crore released by the Central government for implementing JJM, only ₹4,235 crore was spent in the last five years.

The officials should formulate plans for supplying safe drinking water to every household and take steps for laying pipelines from the nearest reservoirs in the rural areas, Mr. Naidu instructed.

Further, he said more than 95 lakh houses needed to be supplied drinking water, and called for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for giving tap connections, with the help of consultants, and suggested to the officials to utilise latest technologies like the Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA) for efficient supply of water.

The State government would mobilise funds from the Central government for implementing the JJM in order to be able to give the targeted number of tap connections by 2027, Mr. Naidu said, and added that those responsible for irregularities committed in 2019-24 would not be spared.