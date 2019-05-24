Will prove that I am a good CM, promises Jagan

Terming the YSR Congress Party’s impressive performance in the elections “people’s victory,” its president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said he would prove that he is a good Chief Minister.

Of the 175 Assembly seats at stake, the party was leading in over 150 segments by evening on counting day. Of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies, it was ahead in as many as 23.

Addressing media at his camp office amid cheering party cadre here, Mr. Jagan said perhaps it’s a rare victory in Andhra Pradesh and a great one for the YSRCP. “Among five crore people, god gave opportunity to one person to be CM. I sincerely thank people who voted in large numbers. The mandate comes with tremendous responsibility. I will ensure that the country looks up to the State of Andhra Pradesh. Within six months to one year, I will prove that Jagan is a good CM through good administration,” Mr. Reddy asserted.

Referring to his late father Rajasekhara Reddy, he said that people had seen good governance during YSR’s regime and re-elected him in 2009. “I’ll repeat history and will give good governance. Many people are asking about my first signature as CM. Not one signature, I will implement all Navaratnalu (nine welfare programmes promised in the manifesto) soon. I have seen people’s struggles, I heard them and I am here to assure them,” Mr. Jagan emphasised.

Busy day

On the oath-taking ceremony, he said it would be held in Vijayawada on May 30. Earlier, party sources had said the ceremony would be held in Tirupati but the plan was dropped keeping administrative convenience in mind. Mr. Jagan had a busy day with officials and party men throughout the day.

Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Goutam Sawang, former Chief Secretary Ajeya Kallam, Panchayat Raj Secretary Jawahar Reddy, retired IAS officer Samuel, and Principal Secretary, GAD, Nagulapally Srikanth were among those who met the YSRCP chief.