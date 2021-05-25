Will procure Bondalu paddy, govt. tells ryots

East Godavari Joint Collector (Revenue) G. Lakshmisha said the government would procure the entire production of Bondalu paddy variety (MTU 3626) at the guaranteed Minimum Support Price through the paddy purchasing centres.

The district authorities have assured farmers that the Bondalu variety would be procured as the middlemen have reportedly intensified efforts to procure this paddy variety at prices lower than the MSP.

“The total production of Bondalu variety is nearly four lakh metric tonnes in the 2020-21 Rabi season. The total yield of all the varieties is above 13 lakh MTs in the East Godavari district. We are prepared to procure the entire yield of the Bondalu variety,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.

A control room has been set up to address the grievances pertaining to the paddy procurement. Farmers can get their doubts clarified by dialing 88866-13611, Mr. Lakshmisha appealed to the farmers not to be lured by middlemen as the government is preparing to guarantee MSP for the Bondalu variety, the most preferred variety in the Rabi season in the district.